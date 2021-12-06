new-tram-routes-come-into-effect-in-athens

The new routes on the Athens tram system were implemented on Monday, fixed rail operator STASY announced on Monday.

The tram system’s previous three routes (numbered 3, 4 and 5) have been replaced by two new routes (6 and 7).

Route 6 operates between Syntagma and the Pikrodafni stop on Poseidonos Avenue while Route 7, when fully completed, will run along the coastal route from Asklipieio in Voula to Akti Poseidonos in Piraeus.

Both routes can be accessed by commuters in southern Athens at the Pikrodafni stop, between the Edem and Marina Alimou stops. Thus, passengers who start their journeys from Syntagma will have to switch trams at Pikrodafni to get to Piraeus.

STASY also announced that the opening of the extension of the tram to Piraeus, scheduled for December 8, has been postponed.

No reason was given for the delay.

Until the extention is opened, Route 7 will terminate termporarily at Faliro metro station. [AMNA, Kathimerini]