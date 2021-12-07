vaccines-coming-for-kids-aged-5-to-11

Covid vaccines designed for children aged from 5 to 11 will start being rolled out in Greece next Wednesday, health officials confirmed Monday, and parents can plan the jabs – carried out in specialized facilities – on the emvolio.gov.gr platform as of Friday.

Vaccination rates have been picking up in Greece in the past few weeks, with the Health Ministry on Monday saying that more than 70,000 appointments had been booked since last Tuesday in the 60+ age group.

This is good news given that the virus claimed 116 lives in 24 hours on Monday and there were 714 Covid patients on ventilators.

These very high numbers were offset somewhat by new confirmed cases, which came to 4,943 on Monday, from 6,677 last Monday and 7,287 a week before that.