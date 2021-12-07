NEWS

Greek PM to affirm ties during Israel visit

greek-pm-to-affirm-ties-during-israel-visit
[File photo/InTime News]

The meeting on Tuesday between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett takes place amid a period of intense activity in the wider Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Athens says the purpose of Mitsotakis’ visit to Israel is to confirm the “strategic and independent” nature of Greece’s relations with Israel, as well as cooperation in a number of areas.

Mitsotakis’ first official visit to Israel after the change of political leadership in the country will take place in parallel with the trilateral summit of Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the participation of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. 

