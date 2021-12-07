NEWS

Pope Francis points to threat of populism

pope-francis-points-to-threat-of-populism
Pope Francis is welcomed before a meeting with young people at the Saint Dionysius School of the Ursuline Sisters in Maroussi, Athens, Greece, on Monday. [Alessandro Di Meo/EPA]

Revisiting his comments on the retreat of democracy, Pope Francis cited the threat of “populism” to world peace in comments to Kathimerini.

“Democracy is a treasure, a treasure of civilization and it must be preserved. To be guarded not only by a higher entity, but also by the countries themselves, it is necessary to safeguard the democracy of others,” he said during a brief in-flight press conference.

“Today I see two dangers against democracy: One is that of populism, which is here and there, starting to show its claws,” he said, and referred to the populism of the previous century that was expressed by Nazism, which, he said, was one that purported to defend national values but “ended up annihilating democratic life, and in fact life itself with the death of the people, by the fact that it became a bloody dictatorship.”

He also sought to clarify definitions of populism.

“I am not saying right or left, I am saying something else – be careful not to slip down this path of political populism,” as opposed to “the free expression of peoples, which is expressed by their identity, their folklore, their values, their art,” he said.

He also referred to the gradual slide toward a “kind of supranational government.” 

Democracy, he said, is slowly weakened when national values ​​are sacrificed to this supranational government.

“This is something we have to think about,” he said, stressing that the world should neither stoop to populism, “which leads to a dictatorship of ‘us and not the others’ like Nazism… nor drown our identities under an international government.”

​​​​​​He also referred to the novel “Lord of the World,” written in 1907 by the Englishman Robert Hugh Benson, which imagines a future in which an international government governs all other countries through economic and political measures.

Church Religion
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Pope Francis meets Mitsotakis as part of Athens visit

Pope Francis speaks during a visit at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece, on Saturday. [Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters]
NEWS

Pope Francis warns of ‘retreating democracy’ in the world

president-sakellaropoulou-greets-pope-francis
NEWS

President Sakellaropoulou greets Pope Francis

Pope Francis delivers a speech during an ecumenical prayer with migrants at the Parish Church of the Holy Cross in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Friday. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. [Alessandra Tarantino/AP]
NEWS

In Greece, Pope to seek deeper ties with eastern churches

Francis to pray with migrants at Holy Cross downtown Nicosia, spend evening in divided island’s buffer zone [Kathimerini Cyprus]
NEWS

Pope flies to Cyprus to set tone on migration

A member of the church checks a woman's vaccination certificate against the coronavirus disease, as the government imposed measures for faithful to present negative Covid tests to enter church services, in Athens, Sunday. [Reuters]
NEWS

Greece asks faithful to be Covid-clear to attend church