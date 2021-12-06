NEWS

Mitsotakis, Blinken talk ahead of PM’s Russia trip

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Monday.

Today I spoke with @PrimeMinisterGR @kmitsotakis about the critical role that Greece plays in promoting security and stability in Europe. Together we are committed to supporting our @NATO Allies and partners,” Blinken tweeted.

Mitsotakis is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi Wednesday. On Tuesday, he will takepart in a tripartite meeting with Cypriot and Israeli leaders in Israel.

Diplomacy US
