Turkey says mosque attacks in Cyprus won’t ‘go unanswered’

[AP]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that attacks on Muslim houses of worship on Cyprus would “not go unanswered” following reports of an attempted arson attack on a mosque in the southern, internationally-recognized Greek Cypriot part of the divided Mediterranean island.

Turkey’s pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper said at least one suspect was detained following a December 2 attempt to burn the Grand Mosque in the city of Larnaca. No one was hurt in the incident.
“Unfortunately, there was an (attempt) against our mosques in southern [the Republic of] Cyprus. Of course, this operation in southern Cyprus, will not go unanswered,” Erdogan told reporters before departing for Qatar on a two-day visit.

“This is what we are telling southern Cyprus: do not carry out such acts of sabotage against our houses of worship. The price you will have to pay for such acts of sabotage will be heavy,” he said. [AP]

