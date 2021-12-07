Turkey says mosque attacks in Cyprus won’t ‘go unanswered’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that attacks on Muslim houses of worship on Cyprus would “not go unanswered” following reports of an attempted arson attack on a mosque in the southern, internationally-recognized Greek Cypriot part of the divided Mediterranean island.

Turkey’s pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper said at least one suspect was detained following a December 2 attempt to burn the Grand Mosque in the city of Larnaca. No one was hurt in the incident.

“Unfortunately, there was an (attempt) against our mosques in southern [the Republic of] Cyprus. Of course, this operation in southern Cyprus, will not go unanswered,” Erdogan told reporters before departing for Qatar on a two-day visit.

“This is what we are telling southern Cyprus: do not carry out such acts of sabotage against our houses of worship. The price you will have to pay for such acts of sabotage will be heavy,” he said. [AP]