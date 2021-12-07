member-of-multinational-organized-crime-group-nabbed-in-athens

Police in Athens have arrested a man believed to be a member of a multinational organized crime syndicate that is active in parts of the former Soviet Union.

The 37-year-old – who has been identified only as a foreign national – has two arrest warrants pending against him and has been convicted twice for aggravated serial robbery, with sentences of 10 and 12 years and has two arrest warrants pending against him.

According to the police announcement issued on Tuesday with regards to his arrest, the fugitive is thought to be a member of the Vory V Zakone crime group, which Greek investigators have put behind a string of burglaries in the summer of 2020 in different parts of Attica, in Halkida in Evia and in Loutraki near Corinth.

Greek police arrested a 42-year-old man in late September over those burglaries who is believed to be the local chief, or Vor, of a branch of the organization with ties to the country of Georgia. Another five members of the gang were also caught in that operation.

The 37-year-old arrested on Monday is said to be connected to that particular branch of the group.