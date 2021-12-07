final-kinal-leadership-race-results-announced

The final results in Sunday’s first round of Movement for Change (KINAL) leadership election showed European Parliament lawmaker Nikos Androulakis secured 36.88% of the vote (98.431 votes).

He is followed by former prime minister George Papandreou who was voted by 74,093 members (27.97%), MP Andreas Loverdos with 69,411 votes (25.98%), Pavlos Christidis with 8,642 votes (3.25%), Pavlos Geroulanos with 7,946 votes (2.92%) and finally Haris Kastanidis with 7,824 votes (2.94%).

Androulakis, 42, achieved victories in 11 of the 13 regions, losing only Western Greece to Papandreou and Attica to Loverdos. Androulakis achieved his most sweeping victory in his homeland Crete, where he received 61.38% against 24.69% for Papandreou and only 10.07% for Loverdos.

Papandreou was first in the votes among diaspora Greeks.

Turnout of party members and friends reached 270,706, of which 268.798 were valid. In the last leadership contest, in 2017, the number of votes was 217,000.

Androulakis and 69-year-old Papandreou – who is also a former foreign minister and son of the founder of PASOK, the biggest party in the KINAL coalition – will face off in the second round on December 12.