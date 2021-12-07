Thessaloniki campus mugger remanded, two more sought

Α 27-year-old was remanded in custody on Tuesday after appearing before an investigative magistrate on charges that, together with two accomplices, he mugged an 18-year-old on the campus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki while wielding a cleaver on Sunday morning.

The suspect, who hails from Algeria, reportedly said he has psychological problems and that he could not recollect the incident.

Police have launched a manhunt for his two accomplices.

The muggers stole the victim’s mobile phone and other personal items.