Dendias to meet Australian counterpart on Wednesday

[InTime News]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is to meet visiting Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Athens on Wednesday.

The talks are scheduled t noon, after which a meeting involving the delegations of both sides will follow, while the two ministers will hold a joint press conference at 1.20 p.m.

The agenda will focus on bilateral cooperation over a broad range of issues, coordinating action within international organizations, regional developments affecting Greece and the Indo-Pacific region and Australia’s Greek community, as a link between the two countries.

[AMNA]

 

