Pyatt: Greece-US collaboration brings more American investments

[File photo]

The close collaboration between Greece and the United States helps bring more American investments and accelerates the country’s economy, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt told the annual American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce meeting on Tuesday.

Collaborating in the digital domain and investing in renewable energy sources and infrastructures creates more jobs, he noted. In parallel, it also brings greater security, stability and prosperity in the broader region.

Since 2018, when the US was the honouree country at the Thessaloniki International Fair, “we have built a reality backed by the vision we presented there, so that Greece becomes more than a market of 11 million consumers, that is a gateway to a far broader market throughout Southeast Europe,” Pyatt highlighted.

The outgoing US diplomat noted that the US and Greece will continue to collaborate on clean energy products. [AMNA]

US
