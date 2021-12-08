NEWS

Overwhelming majority of vaccinated plan boosters

[InTime]

Almost nine in 10 (88%) people who have been vaccinated state that they will get a booster shot as opposed to just 8% who don’t intend to do so, either because they don’t think it necessary or because they are afraid of possible side effects. 

The nationwide research conducted from November 5 to 22 by the Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine (under the auspices and sponsorship of the Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies), also showed that two out of three Greek parents have not vaccinated their children against Covid-19. Of these, only 33% say they plan to do so.

The study found that 74% of the adult population has been vaccinated for Covid and 43% for the flu.

Moreover, 11% of participants reported that they did not receive treatment and/or diagnostic services they needed in the last year, due to the cost (49%), the distance (24%) or the pandemic (23%).

