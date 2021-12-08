energy-at-forefront-of-trilateral-summit

Cooperation in the field of energy based on international law and the law of the sea and respect that all states should be allowed to exercise their sovereign rights in their exclusive economic zones and their continental shelves was among the most salient points of the joint declaration by the leaders of Greece, Israel and Cyprus after their tripartite meeting in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

“We express the importance of respecting sovereignty and sovereign rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea and preserving stability in this region,” said Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece and Naftali Bennett of Israel and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

“Israel, Greece and Cyprus view the energy sector, and natural gas and renewable energy in particular, as a solid foundation for cooperation in the region,” they said, reiterating their support for the EastMed pipeline project while emphasizing the importance of the EastMed Gas Forum for energy cooperation in the wider region.

The joint declaration also mentions the Abraham Accords between Israel, the US and a number of Arab countries, as well as the first quadripartite held last April in Paphos with the participation of the United Arab Emirates.

The three leaders further referred to the 3+1 scheme with the participation of the US at one of their next meetings, hailing Washington’s support for the partnership.

In addition, the declaration made reference to the resolution of the Cyprus issue, based on UN Security Council resolutions, as well as the strengthening of defense cooperation.

The three leaders also hinted at Turkey without naming it, referring to the concerning proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and mercenaries in various locations.

Earlier, Mitsotakis met on a bilateral level with Bennett and Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discussed strengthening cooperation in investment, energy, pandemic, civil protection and defense.

The most important aspect of contacts between Israel and Greece today concerns armaments.

Practically speaking, the cooperation in the Flight Training Center of Kalamata and the supply of weapons systems renders Greece one of the main importers of Israeli technology. Parliament is expected in due course to approve the supply of Spike NLOS anti-tank missiles, as well as discussions for the provision of know-how.