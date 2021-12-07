NEWS

Prison, fines for parents who keep children from attending school

[Dimitris Kapantais/INTIME]

Parents or guardians who do not ensure their children attend school, at least in the obligatory first nine grades, will face up to 2 years in prison plus a fine.

The Ministers of Education and Justice jointly submitted an amendment to the basic 1985 law governing education introducing the sanctions.

The immediate aim is to prevent parents from refusing to send their children to school because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the mandatory preventive measures introduced to check its spread.

