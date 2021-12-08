greek-couple-to-remain-in-turkey-for-another-day

A Greek police officer and his female companion that were arrested in Turkey Sunday will remain in the city of Edirne, about 5 kilometers from the Greek-Turkish border, for another 24 hours, Kathimerini understands.



The two were late Monday granted release without charge by a court on the condition that they remain in the country while investigators conclude an examination of their mobile phones to rule out the possibility that they contain sensitive data.



The 41-year-old and his female companion were arrested on Sunday evening while returning from a day out in Edirne. Police on the Turkish side of the border said the pair had trespassed in the no-go zone between the two countries and apprehended them for questioning, while also seizing their mobile phones.



The 41-year-old serves at a police station in the border town of Feres in Evros, northeastern Greece, and was off duty when he and his companion made the trip to Turkey for leisure purposes.