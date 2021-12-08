NEWS

Greek couple to remain in Turkey for another day

greek-couple-to-remain-in-turkey-for-another-day
[InTime News]

A Greek police officer and his female companion that were arrested in Turkey Sunday will remain in the city of Edirne, about 5 kilometers from the Greek-Turkish border, for another 24 hours, Kathimerini understands.
 
The two were late Monday granted release without charge by a court on the condition that they remain in the country while investigators conclude an examination of their mobile phones to rule out the possibility that they contain sensitive data. 
 
The 41-year-old and his female companion were arrested on Sunday evening while returning from a day out in Edirne. Police on the Turkish side of the border said the pair had trespassed in the no-go zone between the two countries and apprehended them for questioning, while also seizing their mobile phones. 
 
The 41-year-old serves at a police station in the border town of Feres in Evros, northeastern Greece, and was off duty when he and his companion made the trip to Turkey for leisure purposes. 

Diplomacy
READ MORE
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R) meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) ahead of the Israel-Cyprus-Greece trilateral summit in Jerusalem, on Tuesday. [Rafi Kotz/EPA]
NEWS

Energy at forefront of trilateral summit

pm-putin-to-discuss-gamut-of-bilateral-ties
NEWS

PM, Putin to discuss gamut of bilateral ties

[InTime News]
NEWS

Dendias to meet Australian counterpart on Wednesday

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (C) meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (L) during the Israel-Cyprus-Greece trilateral summit in Jerusalem, on Tuesday. [Rafi Kotz/EPA]
NEWS

Greece, Israel, Cyprus agree to continue cooperation on energy projects

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) is seen during a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens in 2016, when the Greek prime minister’s New Democracy party was the main opposition. [Dimitris Papamitsos/New Democracy Press Office
ANALYSIS

Greece-Russia: Expectations and obstacles

[File photo/New Democracy's Press Office]
NEWS

PM to visit Russia, Israel this week