magnitude-4-3-earthquake-rattles-peveza

A moderately strong earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.3 struck Preveza in the northwest coast of Greece on Wednesday, authorities said. There were no reports of damage or injury.



Athens University’s Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake struck at 9.49 a.m. and had a depth of 19.9 kilometers. The quake’s epicenter was 9 kilometers northwest of Preveza.



Earthquakes are very common in Greece, which is one of the world’s most seismically active areas.