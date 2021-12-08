NEWS

Dendias welcomes Australian counterpart

[InTime News]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias welcomed Australian counterpart Marise Payne in Athens Wednesday in her first official visit to Greece.

Talks are expected to focus on bilateral cooperation over a broad range of issues, coordinating action within international organizations, regional developments affecting Greece and the Indo-Pacific region and Australia’s Greek community as a link between the two countries.

A joint press conference is scheduled for 1.20 p.m.

“Greece and Australia are working to further deepen their friendship and cooperation building on their strong commitment to fundamental values and principles, and on close people-to-people ties,” the foreign ministry said in a tweet.

