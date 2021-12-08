Erdogan says does not recognize European rulings on Kavala, Demirtas

President Tayyip Erdogan said he does not recognize European rulings seeking the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala and Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas and Ankara will abide by Turkish court rulings on them, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on a flight returning from Doha, Erdogan was cited as saying the European rulings on both Kavala and Demirtas were “null and void” for Turkey.

Last week the Council of Europe told Turkey it was preparing “infringement proceedings” over its failure to release Kavala, a move that could lead to Ankara’s suspension from the human rights body. It also strongly urged Turkey to release Demirtas. [Reuters]