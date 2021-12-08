PM, Putin meeting in Sochi

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on Wednesday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.



In his comments ahead of the meeting at the Black Sea resort, Mitsotakis noted “there is room for improving relations between Greece and Russia in the [areas of] economy, bilateral trade and tourism.”



The Greek premier underscored Russia’s key role in regional developments, also as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. He said the two sides would have an opportunity to exchange views on regional security issues.



The Russian president stressed the special ties between the two countries, drawing attention to the fact that the Russia-Greece History Year coincided with Greek celebrations of the 200 years since the start of the War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire. Putin noted Russia’s contribution to the Greek struggle.



Putin also expressed his satisfaction for the growth of bilateral economic and trade relations, adding that trade volume had seen a significant increase in 2021, reaching pre-pandemic levels.