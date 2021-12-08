NEWS

Plevris rejects allegations of ‘selective admission’ to ICUs

plevris-rejects-allegations-of-amp-8216-selective-admission-amp-8217-to-icus
[Intime News]

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Wednesday rejected as “fake news” reports that ICU beds were being reserved for selective admission of “VIP” patients, such as politicians and high ranking bishops, saying that these rumors “offend doctors.”

“Regarding the complaints that there is selective admission of patients to ICUs, it should be clarified that the patients who need an ICU are declared by doctors on the relevant platform…All hospitals that have empty ICU beds see the requests and, based on medical criteria, they accept the patient into the empty ICU bed that they have following a decision made by doctors,” he said.

“Those who circulate fake news operate as slanderers and are accountable to the doctors, whom they insult”.

Plevris was responding to Michalis Giannakos, the president of the national federation of Greek hospital workers (POEDIN), who told Skai TV earlier on Wednesday that there are currently 47 vacant ICU beds in Greece, while there are a total of 114 patients on waiting lists. Asked if he believed some hospitals keep those beds empty for possible “VIP” patients, he said, “Yes.”

Health Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Martin Divisek/EPA]
NEWS

Regeneron says Covid-19 drug could be less effective against Omicron variant

moderna-ceo-says-vaccines-likely-less-effective-against-omicron
NEWS

Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against Omicron

[AP]
NEWS

WHO: Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare

in-major-shift-eu-says-vaccine-boosters-should-be-considered-for-all-adults
NEWS

In major shift, EU says vaccine boosters should be considered for all adults

minister-says-pandemic-s-toll-now-on-shoulders-of-unvaccinated
ATHENS HEALTH SUMMIT

Minister says pandemic’s toll now on shoulders of unvaccinated

emergency-surgeries-will-not-be-interrupted-says-minister
NEWS

Emergency surgeries will not be interrupted, says minister