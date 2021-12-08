NEWS

Police to set up five regional offices to tackle child abuse

police-to-set-up-five-regional-offices-to-tackle-child-abuse

Greek Police (ELAS) announced Wednesday it will create five regional offices that will tackle the abuse and delinquency of minors, as part of a National Action Plan for the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse.

The so-called Juvenile Protection Offices will be set up in Patras, Alexandroupolis, Iraklio, Ioannina and Larissa.

“The main goal of the offices is the uniform and comprehensive handling of child abuse, victimization and delinquency, highlighting the people-centered face of the Greek Police,” ELAS said in a press release. 

These offices will report to the local Security Sub-Directorates and will be staffed with specialized and properly trained staff who will be supported in their work by psychologists.

Crime
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Two men arrested in Athens for sexually harassing teens 

[File photo]
NEWS

Thessaloniki campus mugger remanded, two more sought

[InTime News]
NEWS

Member of multinational organized crime group nabbed in Athens

fund-manager-to-turn-over-70-million-in-stolen-antiquities
NEWS

Fund manager to turn over $70 million in stolen antiquities

man-murdered-in-athens-in-likely-professional-hit
NEWS

Man murdered in Athens in likely professional hit

[STASY]
NEWS

Rise in mass vandalism attacks on trains, buses