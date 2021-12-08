police-to-set-up-five-regional-offices-to-tackle-child-abuse

Greek Police (ELAS) announced Wednesday it will create five regional offices that will tackle the abuse and delinquency of minors, as part of a National Action Plan for the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse.

The so-called Juvenile Protection Offices will be set up in Patras, Alexandroupolis, Iraklio, Ioannina and Larissa.

“The main goal of the offices is the uniform and comprehensive handling of child abuse, victimization and delinquency, highlighting the people-centered face of the Greek Police,” ELAS said in a press release.

These offices will report to the local Security Sub-Directorates and will be staffed with specialized and properly trained staff who will be supported in their work by psychologists.