Delays were expected on train services to and from Piraeus on Wednesday after an Athens Proastiakos suburban railway train was derailed at Rentis station.

The train’s 75 passengers all disembarked safely.

It is believed that the train was derailed at a manual railway switch while moving at a low speed.

According to rail operator TRAINOSE, the detailed train was the 1323 service that departed from Kiato at 3:59 p.m. and was due to arrive in Piraeus at 5:37 p.m.