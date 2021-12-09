NEWS

Spy suspects arrested last year to go on trial Monday

spy-suspects-arrested-last-year-to-go-on-trial-monday

The trial of two men who were arrested on the island of Rhodes in December last year on suspicion of spying against Greece begins this Monday as the time limit for their pre-trial detention expires.

The two suspects are Sebahattin Bayram, 36, a secretary who worked at the Turkish Consulate General in Rhodes, and Mehmet Nezametin, 53, a cook on a passenger ship serving the Rhodes-Kastellorizo route. They are both from Thrace, northeastern Greece.

According to court documents, Nezametin met Bayram in August 2020 through a joint acquaintance at the height of Greek-Turkish military escalation in the Aegean.

On numerous occasions the cook is believed to have provided Nezametin with information about the positions of Greek warships and the number of Greek soldiers traveling to and from the remote island of Kastellorizo on the Stavros, the ship on which he worked.

Crime
READ MORE
[MarineTraffic]
NEWS

Tanker suspected of smuggling fuel flees from Rhodes

man-arrested-for-killing-mother-s-partner
NEWS

Man arrested for killing mother’s partner 

police-arrest-man-involved-in-elta-branch-hold-up
NEWS

Police arrest man involved in ELTA branch hold up

israeli-magnate-beny-steinmetz-detained-in-athens-on-arrest-warrant
NEWS

Israeli magnate Beny Steinmetz detained in Athens on arrest warrant 

police-to-set-up-five-regional-offices-to-tackle-child-abuse
NEWS

Police to set up five regional offices to tackle child abuse

[Intime News]
NEWS

Two men arrested in Athens for sexually harassing teens 