spy-suspects-arrested-last-year-to-go-on-trial-monday

The trial of two men who were arrested on the island of Rhodes in December last year on suspicion of spying against Greece begins this Monday as the time limit for their pre-trial detention expires.

The two suspects are Sebahattin Bayram, 36, a secretary who worked at the Turkish Consulate General in Rhodes, and Mehmet Nezametin, 53, a cook on a passenger ship serving the Rhodes-Kastellorizo route. They are both from Thrace, northeastern Greece.

According to court documents, Nezametin met Bayram in August 2020 through a joint acquaintance at the height of Greek-Turkish military escalation in the Aegean.

On numerous occasions the cook is believed to have provided Nezametin with information about the positions of Greek warships and the number of Greek soldiers traveling to and from the remote island of Kastellorizo on the Stavros, the ship on which he worked.