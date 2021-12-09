politician-discharged-from-hospital-after-75-days

Vasilis Leventis, the leader of the Union of Centrists party, who had been battling a severe case of Covid-19, was discharged from hospital after 75 days, according to an announcement on Thursday.

“The state of his health is considered satisfactory,” Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital said.

The 69-year-old politician and former MP had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and was a vaccine skeptic. He is suffering from an underlying condition.

He was admitted to Evangelismos in September after spending about 10 days under medical supervision at home and was intubated soon after as his health deteriorated.