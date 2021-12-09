NEWS

Politician discharged from hospital after 75 days

politician-discharged-from-hospital-after-75-days
[Intime News]

Vasilis Leventis, the leader of the Union of Centrists party, who had been battling a severe case of Covid-19, was discharged from hospital after 75 days, according to an announcement on Thursday.

“The state of his health is considered satisfactory,” Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital said. 

The 69-year-old politician and former MP had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and was a vaccine skeptic. He is suffering from an underlying condition.

He was admitted to Evangelismos in September after spending about 10 days under medical supervision at home and was intubated soon after as his health deteriorated. 

 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA]
NEWS

Covid-19: Intubations rise again to 709

[Intime News]
NEWS

Plevris rejects allegations of ‘selective admission’ to ICUs

[Reuters]
NEWS

BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine neutralizes Omicron with three shots

[Reuters]
NEWS

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine may only partially protect against Omicron

[InTime]
NEWS

Overwhelming majority of vaccinated plan boosters

[SOOC / Dimitrios Bouras]
NEWS

New cases jump to 7,009; deaths lower to 99