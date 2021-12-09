Seamen’s union announces 48-hour strike starting Friday

Greece’s seamen’s union, the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), announced on Thurday a 48-hour strike for all categories of ships, starting on Friday.

PNO is demanding wage increases in the collective bargaining agreements for 2020-2021 and solutions to problems relating to social insurance, pensions, education, unemployment, undeclared work and many others.

The union accuses employers of “stonewalling” the union and refusing to change its “negative position” or offer real wage increases to seamen.

The strike will start one minute after midnight on Thursday and end at midnight on Saturday (Dec. 11).