Union leader investigated for ‘fake news’ over ICU claims

A prosecutor will investigate claims made by a hospital workers union leader who said that dozens of Intensive Care Units in Covid-19 wards remain deliberately closed for the possible treatment of VIP persons.

Michalis Giannakos, the president of the national federation of Greek hospital workers (POEDIN), said on Wednesday that of the 647 ICU clinics operating nationwide for coronavirus patients, 47 ICU beds are kept empty by hospitals to remain available to prominent Greeks, while 114 patients have been intubated outside the ICU.

It is the latest prosecution based on the law on the “dissemination of fake news” that aims to prosecute Greek citizens who spread false information during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also part of a wider, preliminary inquiry into reports that patients have died of Covid outside the ICU. Prosecutors will investigate Giannakos for possible reach of duty.

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Wednesday rejected Giannakos’ claims as “a wretched lie” nd warned that “those who spread such rumors will be called on to prove what they say or be held accountable.”