Mega vaccination center to open in Glyfada amid spike in jab demand 

Health authorities will open a new vaccination mega centre in the southern Athenian suburb of Glyfada, as demand for a first and third dose of a Covid vaccine has spiked, a Health Ministry official announced on Thursday.

Marios Themistokleous, secretary-general in charge of vaccinations, said authorities will also double the capacity of the Peristeri center announcing that an extra 110,000 appointments for a first or third dose will become available.

In the last 10 days, more than 201,000 jab appointments were made for the first dose, of which almost 88,000 were for citizens over 60 years of age and almost 1,450,000 were booked for boosters, according to government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou who briefed journalists on Thursday.