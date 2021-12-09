NEWS

Turkish court grants Greek couple unconditional release

A Greek police officer arrested in northwestern Turkey’s Erdine province over the weekend was Thursday granted unconditional release. The officer’s female companion was also released.

The court imposed an administrative fine of 15,000 Turkish lira plus 10,000 Turkish lira on each of the defendants.

A Turkish lira equaled 0.064 euro Thursday.  

The 41-year-old and his female companion were arrested Sunday evening while returning from a day out in the city of Edirne, which is around 5 kilometers from the Greek-Turkish border.

Police on the Turkish side of the border said the pair had trespassed on the no-go zone between the two countries and apprehended them for questioning

 

