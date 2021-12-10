most-greeks-say-corruption-still-goes-unpunished

The vast majority of Greeks (97%) believe the country has a significant problem with corruption which exists and is perpetuated mainly by the political system and its clientelism, according to a public opinion poll by the National Transparency Authority (NTA) presented at the 1st Integrity Forum Thursday.

The number of people who described the problem of corruption as “very extensive” was 67%, while 30% called it “fairly extensive.”

A total of 87% of those polled said the sectors most likely to involve corruption include public works and state procurements (62%), the political system (59%) and mass media (48%).

These were followed by municipalities and regions (39%), the justice system (21%), the provision of medical services in the National Health System (18%), construction licensing (14%), services imposing the law (11%), the public sector (9%) and business licensing (3%).

Results were based on 777 questionnaires completed online between September 11 and November 30 by visitors to the NTA’s pavilion at the Thessaloniki International Fair and by subscribers to NTA’s newsletter.