Covid ebbing but deaths, intubations concerning

Despite signs the fourth pandemic wave is ebbing, active cases continue to hover above 50,000, while 4,800 patients are in hospital with Covid and, according to experts, the number of intubated patients will be between 650 and 700 throughout December.

A total of 5,523 new cases, 81 deaths and 708 hospital admissions were reported Thursday. Experts noted that the number of positive diagnoses this week has decreased by 11% compared to the previous week, while new hospital admissions fell 8%. However, ICU admissions increased by 8% and deaths by 3%.

Experts reiterated that booster shots are an important and safe weapon in fighting the virus and people should not hesitate any longer. Despite the stabilization of the epidemic burden in places like Ioannina and Corfu, there has been an rise in cases in people aged 50-65. The common denominator in these areas is that only 50% of those vaccinated have received a booster.