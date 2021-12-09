Forgery ring dismantled
Police dismantled a criminal gang that specialized in forged travel documents, identity fraud and the trafficking of migrants in an operation conducted on Wednesday and Thursday in the center of Athens.
Two foreign nationals, thought to be key members of the racket, were arrested, while two more are being sought.
The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said that members of the organization had distinct roles, with the two arrested having undertaken the collection, concealment and marketing of travel documents.