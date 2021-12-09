Papandreou: I didn’t speak of fraud

George Papandreou, the former Prime Minister and socialist leader who is currently running for the leadership of the Movement for Change (KINAL) party attempted to partially walk back allegations of voting irregularities he made earlier Thursday.

“On the occasion of publications that do not correspond to reality regarding the letter of George A. Papandreou to the Election Commission, we clarify that George A. Papandreou did not make any complaint, on the contrary from the Commission to investigate complaints that have been submitted to that body,” said a press release from Papandreou’s press operation.

“Nobody talked about fraud, nobody raised the issue of the result of the first Sunday. George A. Papandreou, as he should have done, did the obvious for the Party and the respect of the rules of the electoral process and in order to ensure next Sunday’s process,” the release added.

“I will not allow anyone to play with the unity of the party….Our members were hurt, our friends will not be hurt again by the behaviors of old protagonists,” Nikos Androulakis, the 42-year-old European Parliament member who will face the 69-year-old Papandreou in next Sunday’s runoff, said at a meeting in Rhodes Thursday.

Androulakis won the first round comfortably last Sunday, garnering 37.06%, ahead of Papandreou’s 27.78%.