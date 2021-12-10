vaccination-platform-opens-for-children

The online vaccination platform emvolio.gov.gr opened on Friday for children aged 5 to 11 years old, with the first appointment available on December 15.

The inoculation of children will primarily protect them, while at the same time reducing the number of infections at schools, helping to strengthen the immunity of the community in general, according to Professor Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts, who spoke during a briefing on the pandemic on Thursday.

“There is no evidence of adverse reactions from the vaccine to children aged 5-11 years, nor have any cases of myocarditis-pericarditis been reported after vaccination,” she added.