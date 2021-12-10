woman-beaten-by-husband-dies-in-alexandroupolis-hospital

A 29-year-old woman from northern Greece, believed to have been beaten up severely by her husband, died in hospital on Thursday night.

The mother of three was transferred by her husband to the emergency room of Alexandroupolis’ General Hospital last Sunday (Dec. 4) where doctors discovered she had a ruptured liver and spleen, according to the hospital.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the woman, who also tested positive to the coronavirus, underwent four surgeries and was hospitalized in the Covid Intensive Care Unit, where she died shortly after 8.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Her husband had claimed that her injuries were caused by a fall from a staircase, but on December 8, her parents filed a complaint against him for causing bodily harm.

The forensic report that followed the complaint while the woman was hospitalized in the ICU, showed that the multiple injuries on various parts of the body were not compatible with a fall but with a beating.

An autopsy is expected to be performed early next week, which is the time required by the hospital’s safety protocol for Covid patients to reduce the viral load.

This will be the 16th killing of a woman from a partner in Greece in 2021.