Giorgos Trangas, a journalist and one-time publisher, who is being treated in hospital for Covid-19 was intubated overnight on Thursday as his health deteriorated, Skai television reported.

Trangas, who has underlying health issues, announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on November 30 and was hospitalized on December 4.

The next day he was transferred to the intensive care unit of Athens’ Sotiria Hospital.