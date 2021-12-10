NEWS

Inquiry launched into suspect oil tanker that skipped off

inquiry-launched-into-suspect-oil-tanker-that-skipped-off
[MarineTraffic]

A prosecutor in Rhodes has opened an investigation into a freighter detained by local port authorities for smuggling fuel which managed to flee under the nose of the authorities on Wednesday, state-run broadcaster ERT reported Friday.

Oil tanker Eirini 1, sailing under the flag of Guyana with a crew of Indian nationals, had made a stop in Rhodes on November 30 to buy spare parts when authorities discovered the fuel during an inspection.

According to information, the Coast Guard told the ship to anchor outside the port due to bad weather, but the crew started the engines and sailed away.

The tanker was spotted by the Navy which notified the Coast Guard but EIRINI 1 had already entered Turkish waters. 

Crime Shipping
READ MORE
[MarineTraffic]
NEWS

Tanker suspected of smuggling fuel flees from Rhodes

[Stutterstock]
NEWS

Most Greeks say corruption still goes unpunished

[Intime News]
NEWS

Anti-vaxxers ‘arrest’ school headmaster over Covid measures

[AMNA]
NEWS

Woman beaten by husband dies in Alexandroupoli hospital

forgery-ring-dismantled
NEWS

Forgery ring dismantled

spy-suspects-arrested-last-year-to-go-on-trial-monday
NEWS

Spy suspects arrested last year to go on trial Monday