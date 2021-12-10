inquiry-launched-into-suspect-oil-tanker-that-skipped-off

A prosecutor in Rhodes has opened an investigation into a freighter detained by local port authorities for smuggling fuel which managed to flee under the nose of the authorities on Wednesday, state-run broadcaster ERT reported Friday.

Oil tanker Eirini 1, sailing under the flag of Guyana with a crew of Indian nationals, had made a stop in Rhodes on November 30 to buy spare parts when authorities discovered the fuel during an inspection.

According to information, the Coast Guard told the ship to anchor outside the port due to bad weather, but the crew started the engines and sailed away.

The tanker was spotted by the Navy which notified the Coast Guard but EIRINI 1 had already entered Turkish waters.