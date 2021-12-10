NEWS

Bishop cracks down on anti-vaxxer priests

bishop-cracks-down-on-anti-vaxxer-priests
[File photo]

An Orthodox bishop has banned the priests of his diocese from expressing any support for non-vaccination, saying his patience has been exhausted as regards the issue.

In an encyclical issued to clerics Friday, Metropolitan Ignatios of Dimitriada, who is based in Volos, said that the “unacceptable attitude of [some] fellow believers had caused enormous damage to our fellow believers”.

“From now on, we strictly prohibit any reference to the Covid-19 disease and non-vaccination, whether in sermons or otherwise, including in the context of hearing confession from and personal communication with your parishioners,” he told his clergy. 

He said he would not hesitate to impose sanctions on priests that disobey his orders, starting with a ban on them administering blessings and hearing confession.

He also said he would commence examining, on a case by case basis, those priests who remain unvaccinated.

Vaccine Religion
READ MORE
elpidophoros-no-religious-exemptions-from-covid-19-vaccines
NEWS

Elpidophoros: No religious exemptions from Covid-19 vaccines

[SOOC]
NEWS

Vartholomeos: ‘Completely irrational’ to be afraid of Covid vaccine

[InTime News]
NEWS

Church must urge flock to take vaccine, PM tells Ieronymos

greek-jews-welcome-russian-decision-to-return-holocaust-archives
NEWS

Greek Jews welcome Russian decision to return Holocaust archives 

Pope Francis is welcomed before a meeting with young people at the Saint Dionysius School of the Ursuline Sisters in Maroussi, Athens, Greece, on Monday. [Alessandro Di Meo/EPA]
NEWS

Pope Francis points to threat of populism

Pope Francis prepares to depart from the Athens International Airport, Dec. 6, 2021 [Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis].
NEWS

Pope says willing to go to Moscow to meet Orthodox patriarch