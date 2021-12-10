NEWS

ICU doctors insist patients are ‘screened, not selected’

icu-doctors-insist-patients-are-screened-not-selected
Medics work at the intensive care unit at Pirogov, Sofia’s main emergency hospital, Oct. 29, 2021 [AP Photo/Valentina Petrova]

A leading ICU doctor said on Friday that “there is nothing more offensive for a doctor and a nurse than to be accused of choosing one patient over the other,” following allegations that certain patients have been fast-tracked into intensive care.

Vasilios Bekos, director of the ICU of Athens Naval Hospital, was speaking at an extraordinary press conference organised by the Hellenic Intensive Care Society.

“Patients are not selected; they are screened. The screening concerns very serious scientific criteria that have been established by the Central Health Council. They are five pages of criteria covering five general categories of patients, with a rating of 1 to 5,” he said.

The first category concerns patients with abnormal or unstable blood pressure who require respiratory support while the fifth includes patients who are brain dead. In the latter case, ICU can provide them with a more dignified death, he said, adding that neither age or social status is considered when admitting patients to ICU.

All patients requiring entry to ICU are entered on a waiting list, he said.

While the pandemic has seen an increase in the number of ICU beds to 1,280 in public, military and private hospitals, the problem is the lack of staff,” he continued.

“Unfortunately there is no specialised ICU staff.”

For her part, the director of the ICU of Evangelismos hospital, Anastasia Kotanidou, expressed her sadness and disappointment at hearing the recent allegations about ICUs.

“Doctors are offended and frustrated by what has been heard lately.”

Health Covid-19
READ MORE
World Health Organization’s Regional Director Hans Kluge speaks with Kathimerini's Brussels correspondent Yannis Palaiologos during the Athens Health Summit.
ATHENS HEALTH SUMMIT

Europe ‘at the center’ of the pandemic

no-return-to-pre-covid-normalcy-scientists-say
ATHENS HEALTH SUMMIT

No return to pre-Covid normalcy, scientists say

[Stevo Vasiljevic/Reuters]
NEWS

Greece ‘dealing with the pandemic of the unvaccinated’

[Reuters]
NEWS

Greece likely to see next Covid peak in November

[Reuters]
NEWS

Unvaxxed at ICUs in Macedonia and Thrace

A monitor checks students’ Covid vaccination, recovery and self-test certificates on the first day of the new academic year, at the University of Thessaly, in central Greece, on Monday. [Yiannis Papanikos/InTime News]
NEWS

Greek uni teaching federation decries lax safety measures