arrested-migrant-trafficker-on-list-of-terror-suspects

A 39-year-old Iraqi who was arrested in central Athens on Tuesday on migrant trafficking charges is on a list of Islamic terrorism suspects, state officials have confirmed to Kathimerini.

Mohammed T. was arrested with an Egyptian, nicknamed “Abu George,” in an operation conducted by the Aliens Bureau, the EYP intelligence service and the police counterterrorism unit on charges of smuggling migrants and possessing 900 forged passports and IDs from various European countries. Two more foreign nationals are also wanted in the same case – an Algerian and a man of African descent known as “Kuta.”

The information regarding the possible connection of Mohammed T. to international terrorist networks came from foreign security services. A state official told Kathimerini he was included international lists of people wanted for reasons of national security, something that happens in cases of suspects with links to the Islamic State.