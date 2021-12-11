pm-promotes-gender-equality

Presenting the National Action Plan for Gender Equality 2021-25 at an event on Friday, Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the significance of increasing the active participation of women in politics and the labor market.

This is not only a moral obligation of the state, he said, but “extremely important from an economic standpoint for the goal of growth.”

Greece, he noted, ranks third to last when it comes to women’s participation in the labor market, and this is something that has to change.

He said the action plan entails financing to address problems, starting with violence against women, and described the #MeToo movement as an “awareness-raising revolution.”