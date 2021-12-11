NEWS

PM promotes gender equality

pm-promotes-gender-equality
[InTime News]

Presenting the National Action Plan for Gender Equality 2021-25 at an event on Friday, Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the significance of increasing the active participation of women in politics and the labor market.

This is not only a moral obligation of the state, he said, but “extremely important from an economic standpoint for the goal of growth.”

Greece, he noted, ranks third to last when it comes to women’s participation in the labor market, and this is something that has to change.

He said the action plan entails financing to address problems, starting with violence against women, and described the #MeToo movement as an “awareness-raising revolution.”

Politics Society
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Parliament approves bill on parent-child relations

A family enjoys an afternoon outdoors at a former factory in the Piraeus suburb of Drapetsona on Sunday. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
SURVEY

Public fatigue reflected in latest poll

greek-pm-vows-legal-overhaul-in-wake-of-metoo-allegations
NEWS

Greek PM vows legal overhaul in wake of #MeToo allegations

Newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is sworn in the Bundestag in Berlin, December 8. [AP]
NEWS

Scholz ‘appreciates’ Greece’s growth and recovery

Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, leaders of Bulgaria’s new centrist party We Continue the Change, react after the first exit polls during parliamentary and presidential elections, in Sofia, Nov. 14, 2021 [Reuters/Stoyan Nenov].
NEWS

Bulgaria’s centrist PP party seals deal for coalition government

pm-to-attend-synod-for-talks-on-charter-more-priests
NEWS

PM to attend Synod for talks on charter, more priests