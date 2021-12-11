moscow-dismay-over-alexandroupoli

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Moscow’s concern Friday over the new defense agreement between Greece and the US, and regarding the port of Alexandroupoli in particular.

“The problem is very simple. More and more NATO and US troops are gathering in your territory. Hundreds, thousands of units of military equipment are transported through Alexandroupoli and so on,” Peskov, a close aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in an interview with ANT1.

“You are opening new NATO facilities and at the same time NATO is branding us as an enemy,” he said, stressing that NATO is preparing the alliance to “stop Russia.”

“This worries us, you have to understand us,” he added.

Peskov also advised “calm and reasonableness” over Greece’s problems with Turkey in the Aegean.

Asked if Greece could expect full support from Russia in the event that matters get out of hand with Turkey, Peskov replied, “What we want is to support the solution.”

“We would like both sides to move forward taking into account the reality. Each solution is two-way and requires mutual will to reach it,” he said. As for Russia’s relations with Turkey, he rated them 7 and those with Greece 6, noting that there is room for significant improvement. He also ruled out an intervention by the Kremlin to secure favorable prices for Greece in the supply of natural gas.