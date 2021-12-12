arrests-over-antiquities-in-thessaloniki

A veritable archaeological treasure trove was discovered in the possession of two men, aged 66 and 40, who were arrested by police officers from the Department for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and Antiquities in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, authorities announced on Saturday.

According to police, a search conducted on Friday at a property in Siatista, Kozani, in Western Macedonia, as well as a vehicle, yielded 292 items, which included bronze and silver coins, rings, seals dating to various periods, as well as tools used in excavations.

The confiscated objects were adjudged to fall under the provisions of the law for the protection of antiquities and cultural heritage in general.