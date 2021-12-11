NEWS EVROS TRAFFICKING

Two smugglers nabbed

Police said on Saturday they prevented the illegal trafficking of 120 migrants from Turkey to Greece, across the River Evros, by arresting two traffickers. 

The two traffickers, foreign nationals and possibly members of a wider network of migrant smugglers, were arrested on Friday morning in Kissario, in the regional unit of Evros, when they were found transporting four migrants across the river in a dinghy. 

The investigation revealed that the detainees were planning to use the same boat to transport 120 migrants who were waiting on the Turkish side of the river bank. 

The two suspects were taken to the prosecutor of the Court of First Instance of Orestiada, while the preliminary investigation was carried out by the Border Guard Department of Didymoteicho.

