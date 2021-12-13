Greece’s population shrinks 

The total population of Greece shrunk by about 37 per 10,000 people on average each year between 2014 and 2019, according to the findings of a recent publication by a professor of demography at Athens’ Panteion University, Christos Bagavos, published in the latest of a new series of digital bulletins on a research program funded by the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation (HFRI).

Tellingly, in the same period, and under the positive impact of migration, 13 additional people were added per 10,000 to the total population of the EU27. The increase in migrants was significantly higher in Europe (+46 people per 10,000) than in Greece (+24/10,000).

Thus, while in the EU migration compensated for the shrinkage of the native population, leading to an increase, migration in Greece only slowed the decrease in the total population.