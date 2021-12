The second round of the Movement for Change party leadership elections are underway on Sunday. Voters will be choosing between European MP Nikos Androulakis and former prime minister George Papandreou.

The ballots will be open until 7 p.m. and the first results are expected at approximately 10 p.m.

To be eligible to vote in the second round, one must have participated in the first round of the election on December 5.