NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 3,225 new cases, 90 deaths, 708 intubated

coronavirus-3-225-new-cases-90-deaths-708-intubated
[INTIME]

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece has officially topped 1 million.

Official figures released Sunday afternoon show the total number of infections at 1,002,877.

New cases of coronavirus dipped, as usual, Sunday, but deaths and intubations rose.

The number of reported new infections for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday was 3,225, with 90 deaths, up from 72 the previous day.

There were 708 patients on ventilators early Sunday afternoon, up from 705 a day earlier but down from last Sunday’s 715.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 19,248, 653 of them last week.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
coronavirus-4-761-new-cases-72-deaths
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 4,761 new cases, 72 deaths

Members of the medical staff perform a bronchoscopy on a Covid-19 patient’s lung, at the intensive care unit of Sotiria hospital, Athens, Nov. 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]
NEWS

Covid: 5,087 new cases, 103 deaths, 702 intubated

[Intime News]
NEWS

Journalist Giorgos Trangas intubated 

Medical workers move a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Athens’ Sotiria, a coronavirus referral hospital, in a photo from February 9. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
NEWS

Covid ebbing but deaths, intubations concerning

[Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 5,523 new cases, 81 deaths

[AP]
NEWS

Countries rush to buy experimental antiviral Covid-19 pills