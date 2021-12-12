Coronavirus: 3,225 new cases, 90 deaths, 708 intubated

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece has officially topped 1 million.

Official figures released Sunday afternoon show the total number of infections at 1,002,877.

New cases of coronavirus dipped, as usual, Sunday, but deaths and intubations rose.

The number of reported new infections for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday was 3,225, with 90 deaths, up from 72 the previous day.

There were 708 patients on ventilators early Sunday afternoon, up from 705 a day earlier but down from last Sunday’s 715.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 19,248, 653 of them last week.