anti-vaxxers-who-handcuffed-school-principal-to-appear-before-prosecutor

A group of anti-vax protesters arrested last week after manhandling a school principal and dragging him to the local police station in northern Greece were to appear before a prosecutor on Monday.

The suspects, all members of a group calling itself the “Guardians of the Constitution,” face charges of abduction, gang participation, disrupting a public service and violating measures designed to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The suspects on Friday barged into a high school in central Macedonia, grabbed the school principal, handcuffed him and dragged him to the local police station claiming they had “arrested” him for enforcing measures against Covid-19.

As soon as they arrived at the police station, the attackers were themselves detained and sent to the police’s security division of Katerini, while the school principal was released.

Minister of Civil Protection Takis Theodorikakos condemned the attack on Friday.

“Such behavior is provocative and unacceptable and police should not allow it to be repeated,” the minister said in a statement.