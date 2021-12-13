NEWS KINAL

President congratulates Androulakis on election win

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou Monday congratulated Nikos Androulakis on his election as new leader of the center left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance.

Androulakis, who defeated former prime minister Giorgos Papandreous in a runoff vote Sunday, thanked Sakellaropoulou, adding that Greece can only benefit from a strong social democratic party.

Androulakis was earlier Monday congratulated by the leader of leftist SYRIZA opposition party Alexis Tsipras.

