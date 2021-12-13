NEWS

Suspect remanded over stabbing death of mother’s partner

suspect-remanded-over-stabbing-death-of-mother-s-partner
[Intime News]

A man accused of knifing his mother’s partner to death in southern Athens last week was sent to jail pending trial on Monday.

The 51-year-old suspect allegedly waited the 66-year-old victim on Ipirou Street in the suburb of Glyfada last Thursday and attacked him with a knife, police has said.

The suspect then surrendered himself to the local police station where he allegedly confessed to the crime, telling officers that he and the victim had “economic differences.” 

“I’m sorry I didn’t do it earlier. this man destroyed my life,” he told journalists on Monday outside the court, according to state-run news agency AMNA.

Crime
