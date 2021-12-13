total-of-five-omicron-cases-confirmed-in-greece

Greek health authorities have so far confirmed a total of five cases of the Omicron Covid variant in the country since November 29, when the first one was detected in a traveller from South Africa, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

There are two men and three women aged between 25 and 41 and their cases were confirmed in Athens, Chania and Lasithi. Four of the five cases are imported and linked to travel abroad — two from South Africa and two from France — while one is a close contact of one of the other four.

EODY said all five are vaccinated with two doses of a Covid jab and so far appear to have mild symptoms of short duration. They have been isolated and all their close contacts have been traced and tested.